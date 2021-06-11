In Kuwait, EAM meets Indian envoys from seven Gulf countries with focus on diaspora welfare

With a focus on the welfare of the Indian community in the Gulf, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar met Indian envoys in seven Gulf countries during his Kuwait visit.

During the meeting, Jaishankar met India's envoy to Kuwait Sibi George, India's envoy to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, India's envoy to UAE Pavan Kapoor, India's envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra, India's envoy to Oman Munu Mahawar, India's envoy to Qatar Dr. Deepak Mittal and India's envoy to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava. JS Gulf Vipul was also present.

Speaking to the Indian community, EAM Jaishankar said, "My instructions to all the ambassadors was that they need to focus, even more, I must say they have done a splendid job in last year and a half, but focus even more on the welfare of the Indian community."

EAM asked envoys to facilitate reuniting the families separated by COVID-19, help in the early return of Indian talent who left the region during the pandemic, work on the speedy resumption of flights between the Gulf and India, and increase trade linkages that will help in post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

The Gulf hosts the largest number of Indians overseas most of whom are blue-collared workers.

In fact, it is said Indian workers are building the cities of the Gulf, supplying the region with crucial manpower. They are a crucial source of remittances back home helping develop communities.

EAM highlighted, "for us, the Gulf is a very special region, it is our extended neighbourhood, source of a lot of our energy supply and it's a special region because of the Indian diaspora."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many had to return which created a lot of problems for several people in terms of finances and future employment.

India has been helping out to the diaspora in the region with Indian missions providing services.

India also has an e-Migrate system that provides protection to blue-collar workers. This is a measure to ensure protection against possible exploitation of the Indian workers.