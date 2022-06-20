In Indian state Maharashtra’s Class 10 board exams, 43-year-old father clears papers while son flunks

In the recently held Class 10 board examinations in Indian state of Maharashtra, a father-son duo appeared. When the results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were announced on Friday, there was jubilation and sorrow both in the family as the 43-year-old father from Pune had cleared the exam while his son couldn’t make the cut. The father, Bhaskar Waghmare, had to give up education after Class 7 and take up work to support the family. But he was always keen to study again. So, when his son was taking the exam for Class 10 this year, he also appeared for it after a gap of 30 years.

“I always wanted to study more, but could not do so earlier because of family responsibilities and to earn to sustain our livelihood," Waghmare told reporters on Saturday evening. He is a resident of Babasaheb Ambedkar Dias Plot in Pune city and works for a private company.

"Since sometime, I was keen on resuming studies and doing some courses which would help me in earning more. Hence, I decided to appear for the Class 10 exams. My son was also appearing for the exams this year, and this helped me," Waghmare added.

After work, the man used to study every day and prepare for the exams. He is happy to be able to clear the exams but also feels sad at the same time as his son has failed in two papers. "I will support my son in taking up the supplementary exams (conducted for students who have failed in some subjects) and I am hopeful he will clear them,” Waghmare added. His son, Sahil, also looks to study hard and clear the supplementary exams.

