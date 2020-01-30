Imran Khan government asks Pak officials not to download WION app

Pakistan government has banned the WION app among its officials and asked them to "refrain from downloading or installing the app".

The circular has been sent internally to various government offices.

The government circular which was sent by Pakistan's Higher Education Commission said the "application takes suspicious permissions to access camera and storage."

"If already installed then must be immediately uninstalled," the Pakistan government notice said.

It further added that the WION app is an "Indian news app" with a userbase of 50,000 plus. The government circular also asked Pakistan officials to report any malware to the Pern Security Operation Centre or the Higher Education Commission.

In fact, Pakistan propaganda to pull down the app in the country does not hold any credibility. The Pakistan government has consistently hit out against news media channels which have reported facts about the country. Several channels have also faced repeated government ire on stories which have not taken the "official line", including domestic channels. It is also no surprise since several news channels including Zee News have been banned by the authorities.

The Pakistan government has also banned Bollywood movies despite it being popular in the country.

The WION app belongs to the Zee Media Corporation and is freely available on Android. The app broadcasts the WION news channel live, while transparently displaying stories and opinion.

The app, like the WION channel, focuses on world and South Asia news stories along with sports and entertainment stories of all types.