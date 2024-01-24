India weather: IMD issues red alert in north as dense fog, cold wave likely to continue till Jan 28

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the next four days in northern India in the wake of chilly winter and dense fog.

The daily bulletin of the Met department has predicted dense to very dense fog in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 28. Apart from these states, many isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand are likely to suffer from dense for the next four days.

The weather agency has also predicted light rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region from January 25 to January 28. Cold Day to Severe Cold day very likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on 23rd & 24th January, 2024. pic.twitter.com/zdP6CSYhE1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 23, 2024 × On Wednesday (Jan 24), cold wave conditions engulfed parts of Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with low to zero visibility in most areas. The same weather conditions are likely to follow suit in the next four days.

The weather agency issued a ‘red alert’ for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh for a cold wave on Wednesday, and an ‘orange alert’ from 25 to 27 January. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in isolated pockets of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 25.

The intense dip in temperatures may also impact transport and aviation in these areas, noted IMD.

Watch | Dense fog in Delhi: Reduced visibility disrupts flights out of Delhi, intense cold wave prevails × More than 150 flights were already delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to dense fog. Restrictions of flights ahead of Republic Day have further played havoc with air traffic for much of Tuesday.

The extreme weather conditions will also likely impact the power sector and human health for the next few days, as per IMD. There are chances of tripping in power lines due to dense fog and people can have adverse effects on their lung health due to dense fog that contains particulate matter and other pollutants that can harm the lungs.

Here are some ways to protect yourself from cold wave for the next few days:

How to save yourself from cold wave?

-Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight; warm woolen clothing.

-Cover your head, neck, hands and toes adequately as the majority of heat loss occurs through these body parts. Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight; warm woolen clothing rather than one layer of heavy cloth.

-Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits & vegetables and drink sufficient fluids preferably warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity.

-Avoid or limit outdoor activities.

-Warm the affected area of the body slowly with lukewarm water; do not rub the skin vigorously.