Honoured Presence: French Foreign Legion personnel express great honour to be present at Republic Day

As India gears up to celebrate its Republic Day later this week, the prestigious French Foreign Legion will be marching at the Kartavya Path. Two French Rafale fighter jets, a transport aircraft, and a formidable 95-member contingent from the French Foreign Legion are set to make a significant mark on the celebrations.

Multiple members of the French Foreign Legion expressed their sentiments to WION, emphasising the privilege they feel in participating in the parade. Corporal Chef Sujan, a Nepal-born member, expressed his pride in representing the military culture of one nation in another. In a heartwarming gesture, he congratulated India in Hindi, emphasising the gravity and pride associated with being selected for one of India's most important days. He said, "Its a proud moment to represent the military culture of one country in another, garv ka baat hai, its a proud moment to get selected in one of the most important day in India, the republic day."

Captain Louis echoed the sentiment of honor and opportunity. "It's a great opportunity for us. We are members of a community of 9000 people, coming from 140 nationalities. It's a unique core in the French army, a great honor," he stated.

Captain Loic-Alexandre, another distinguished member of the Legion, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the invitation. "Great honour to be here. Honoured to be in India, great moment for us," he said, emphasising the Legion's enthusiasm in being part of the Republic Day celebrations. The Legion's music band will also contribute to the festive atmosphere, showcasing the rich cultural exchange between the two nations.

This year French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic day. This marks a reciprocal gesture after India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, graced the Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the Guest of Honour last year.

Lieutenant Romain Bresson, detailed the participation of French Rafale jets across Indian skies and said, "It is a pleasure to fly across the Indian skies..". These Rafales, making their way from the UAE, will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the Republic Day flypast. It is noteworthy to remember that in the previous year, when PM Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade, Rafale Jets from the Indian Air Force, belonging to the 101 Squadron based in Hashimara, played a prominent role in the flypast.