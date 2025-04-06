During an Arya Samaj event on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her deep admiration and longstanding connection with the organisation. She disclosed Arya Samaj's role in promoting social reform, education, and cultural values across the country.

Advertisment

“If I’m here today, it’s because of Dayanand Saraswati," said the Delhi CM.

VIDEO | At the Arya Samaj Sthapana Diwas programme, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) says, "I want to tell people who worship god to also love the people of god. The work that was done Arya Samaj is incomparable. Thousands of people were moulded in way which is beneficial for… pic.twitter.com/yoJYBXimE4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2025

Speaking at the Arya Samaj Sthapana Diwas programme in the capital, Gupta reflected on the movement’s historic contribution to society and its enduring impact, especially on education and women’s rights.

Advertisment

“I want to tell people who worship god to also love the people of god,” she said, addressing the audience.

Delhi CM praised the Arya Samaj for its revolutionary efforts in uplifting communities, stating that thousands of people were shaped by the teachings and values introduced by the reformist movement. “If Rekha Gupta is standing here today, it is because of the respected Dayanand Saraswati,” she declared, adding that without the social reforms initiated by him, many parents would have hesitated to send their daughters outside their homes.

Gupta said that these changes laid the foundation for women to thrive and lead in various fields. “It is because of that change that lakhs of women are now making their mark and guiding the country,”.

Advertisment

Touching upon government schemes that align with this vision, She highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts have further boosted the role of women in society. “Beti Bachao was followed by Beti Padhao, and now Modiji has added Beti Badhao,” she said, underlining the growing emphasis on empowering girls through education and opportunity.

She also acknowledged Arya Samaj’s immense contribution in areas like education and healthcare, calling their work “incredible” and “incomparable.”

Founded by Swami Dayanand Saraswati in 1875, Arya Samaj played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle and in shaping a modern, inclusive society. Its emphasis on Vedic knowledge, equality, and service continues to inspire generations.