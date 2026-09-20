/IIT Bombay student death: Father alleges professor made 'casteist slurs', police file FIR

The Mumbai police has filed a case of abetment to suicide against Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai Professor Suryanarayan Dulla in the death of a second-year student. While two other accused have not been identified in the First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed by the student's father.

The father of Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide after being caught using ChatGPT during an examination, has alleged caste-based abuse, threats and harassment. He claims the abuse continued for over three months allegedly at the direction of Director Shireesh B Kedare.

Sahil's mother too has made similar claims saying "My son has been killed. He was severely harassed. I want justice," she said.

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Late Saturday the case was transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation, said Mumbai Police.

What is the case?

Sahil Wakode a second-year student of Department of Energy Science and Engineering was caught using a mobile phone during an examination after which he took the extreme step. He uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers during the examination, according to the institute.

The officials of the institute said that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student and the matter was discussed with him. He was also assured by by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured that the incident would not adversely impact him in the future.

Following his meeting, Wakode returned to his room and later in the evening he was found dead in his room.