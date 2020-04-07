If there are 30,000 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, we will have arrangements: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that "if there are 30,000 active coronavirus cases in Delhi we will have arrangements for them."

"The hospitals have been identified. 12,000 rooms in hotels will also be taken over in phases if the needs arise," Kejriwal said while addressing reporters through a video link.

"Patients with heart and liver ailments, cancer, diabetes and those above 50 yrs of age will be kept in hospitals. Patients below 50 years and with minor symptoms will be kept in hotels and Dharamshala with all medical facilities," Delhi's chief minister asserted.

CM Kejriwal earmarked 400 beds in three private hospitals - Max Saket with 318 beds, Apollo with 50 beds and Gangaram with 42 beds.

The Delhi chief minister said Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital with 1,500 beds, G B Pant Hospital with 500 beds, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital with 450 beds have been declared as COVID-19 hospitals.

On the five-point action plan, the chief minister said, "It includes five Ts - testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking - and monitoring."

"Without large scale testing, the virus could spread. South Korea through large scale testing identified affected people. We are going to start testing at a large scale," the Delhi chief minister said, adding,"Fifty thousand kits have been ordered and delivery has started. We will do one lakh rapid tests from Friday when the delivery of testing kits will start."