IAF pulls off 24hr non-stop rescue mission; flies 9600 km to rescue 192 from conflict-stricken Sudan

Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster III flew from Hindon to #Jeddah (tanked up on extra fuel), flew to Sudan(kept engines running& boarded pax) flew straight back to #india @IAF_MCC🙏🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Hz6wyC0Tf — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) May 5, 2023 × According to the Indian Air Force, the C-17 aircraft departed from the Hindon Air Force Station, near New Delhi, on the intervening night of May 3rd and 4th. The heavy-lifter aircraft made a pit stop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where keeping in mind the challenges of refuelling in its conflict-hit destination, Sudan, it tanked up on extra fuel.

This mission was undertaken to repatriate 192 passengers - mostly women, children and elderly individuals, who were either NRIs, foreign nationals or OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India). The military aircraft had to fly from Jeddah to Sudan and then directly back to India in a non-stop flight, as the passengers were not permitted to land in Jeddah.

Given the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the military aircraft performing repatriation flights are landing at their own risk and must undertake necessary measures for their safety. As part of the daring mission, the C-17 aircrew, as per the IAF, "carried out an overhead steep tactical arrival followed by an assault approach to land the heavy jet."

IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe explained to WION that the steep landings are performed in order to safeguard from the threats of small-arms fire from the ground.

He added that the angle of approach during such a landing would be higher than that of a conventional landing. As the aircraft stood on the tarmac and passengers boarded, the plane's engines were kept running in precautionary anticipation of a quick exit.

While flying back from Sudan to India, the C-17 crew faced another unplanned emergency when one of the passengers fell unconscious. However, the crew immediately handled the situation and stabilised the patient by providing him with oxygen. IAF said that the C-17 carrying 192 passengers from Sudan landed at Ahmedabad late Thursday evening and then at the home base of Hindon, later that night. The C-17 Globemaster III flew close to 9600 km as part of this mission, with the aircrew flying extended duty periods of nearly 24 hours.

