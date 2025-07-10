/Why India continues to fly ageing Jaguar fighter planes even after 50 years?

Another tragic incident of a Jaguar trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashing in Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday (July 9) claimed the lives of two young pilots. This is the third incident of a Jaguar aircraft crashing in 2025. On April 3, a Jaguar jet crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar killing Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav. On March 7, a Jaguar ground attack fighter crashed near Haryana's Panchkula during a routine sortie.

So, the big question is, why is the Indian Air Force still sticking to the fleet that is over 50 years old?

The vintage warplanes of the 1960s were first inducted into the Indian Air Force's fighter jet fleet in the 1979, and since then they are serving the country and have not been retired.

Reportedly, they are likely to continue serving for a few more years. And that is because of a few reasons that we are taking a look at.

Shortage of fighter squadrons

The Jaguar fleet that still consist of 120 planes - 100 of them license-built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 2008 - were India's first nuclear-capable fighter jet. These planes, first inducted in 1979 will reportedly get another 15 years (2040) before they are phased out completely.

India’s shortage of fighter squadrons is being termed as the biggest hurdle for the IAF for phasing out these fighter jets, according to experts. The IAF currently operates just 30 fighter squadrons, far short of the 42.5 it is supposed to have.

Delay in acquisitions of modern fighter planes

New aircraft acquisitions of the HAL Tejas Mk2, Rafale, and Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft the Jaguars are being forced to serve longer than expected.

India is the only country in the world currently operating the Jaguars. Countries like Britain, France, Nigeria, Oman and Ecuador, have already retired the ageing fighter jets.

Upgradation of the jets

Another factor why the IAF is still sticking with the over 50-year-old jets is the multiple upgrades done to the Jaguars to improve stand-off attack, strike range, and target acquisition capabilities.

In 2008, the HAL, got a contract worth over ₹2,400 crore to upgraded 68 ‘deep penetration’ Jaguar fighters with modern avionics in order to increase the fighter planes' life and efficacy.