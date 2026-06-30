/'I hate men’: Dentist Muskan Soni suspended by AIDSA over shocking video on Ketan Agarwal murder case

The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) has suspended its Madhya Pradesh treasurer, Dr Muskan Soni, for five years following severe public backlash over a social media video that allegedly mocked and justified the high-profile murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal.

The disciplinary action was finalised on Monday (June 29) after Dr Soni, a dentist based out of Madhya Pradesh, posted a controversial video and story on Instagram. In the clip, she made insensitive remarks regarding Agarwal’s appearance and included the hashtag "I Hate Men," which netizens widely perceived as an attempt to validate a brutal crime.

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"That Pune guy, he had no hair… If you say such lies, you will obviously die," Soni stated in the viral video. Her remarks referenced defence claims made by the primary accused, Siya Goyal, who was allegedly unhappy with the engagement because Agarwal suffered from hair loss and used a hair patch. Agarwal’s family has strongly rejected Siya's claims, clarifying that his minor medical hair loss had been fully disclosed to Goyal family before the engagement.

The dentist's remarks sparked massive outrage across digital platforms, prompting immediate institutional intervention. In an official suspension order issued by AIDSA National Working President Dr Divakar Moodautiya, the association confirmed that Dr Soni had been stripped of her post as state treasurer and barred from the body's membership for five years.

"It has been found that she has committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, which are in clear violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA)," the association's statement read.

Dr Moodautiya emphasised that the organisation maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward statements that appear to justify or glorify violence. Following the severe online backlash and her subsequent suspension, Dr Soni posted a fresh video issuing an apology, stating she was "very, very sorry" for her choice of words. However, AIDSA officials maintained that the apology was insufficient given the gravity of the misconduct.

Though the statement also says, "This order shall remain effective for one year from the date of its issuance unless modified or revoked by the competent authority of the Association. This order comes into force with immediate effect."