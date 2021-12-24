'I feel as if I am in a movie': It's white Christmas in Kashmir, tourist arrivals break a ten-year record

It's a dream come true experience for the tourists who have landed in India's Kashmir Valley to celebrate Christmas and New Year. With fresh snowfall and tourist resorts like Gulmarg and Pahalgam completely covered in white snow, It's a white Christmas this year for all the people in Kashmir.

It's considered to be a blessing to be celebrating Christmas while it snows. All the hotels and guest houses in all the hill stations of Kashmir are completely booked for Christmas and New Year. People who are visiting are completely mesmerised by the views and snowfall.

"I am extremely happy to be here, I have now realised why people call this place paradise. I have come with my family and I am feeling so good that I have never felt so good in my life. These are breath-taking visuals. We are here on Christmas and we are feeling extremely blessed to be here. I feel as if I am in a movie," said Shail Kaushal, who is a tourist.

Some of the tourists were so mesmerised by the visuals that they started dancing in the snow. A lot of tourists were singing while throwing snow on each other. The winter tourists have finally picked up in the Kashmir Valley around the festivities.

"I am loving it here; I have come with my whole family. It's one of the best places in India and my kids are enjoying the best. We have specially come for the Christmas and show them white Christmas," said Yejwan Kaushal, another tourist.

The tourist arrivals have broken all the previous records of winter tourism in Kashmir Valley. It's the highest tourist arrival in the last ten years in Kashmir, especially to these hill stations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.