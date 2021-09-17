I earn Rs 400000 royalty per month from YouTube: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, stated on Friday that YouTube pays him Rs 4 lakh per month in royalties since viewing of his video lectures on the social media platform rose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gadkari said his ministry has begun grading road building contractors and consultants while reviewing the development of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch.

Gadkari stated he did two things during COVID-19.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign university students, which were uploaded on YouTube. "Viewership of my YouTube channel has increased, and YouTube now pays me Rs. 4 lakh per month as royalty, " he said.

In COVID time, I did two things -- I started cooking at home & giving lectures through video conference. I delivered many lectures online, which were uploaded on YouTube. Owing to huge viewership, YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakhs per month: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (16.09) pic.twitter.com/IXWhDK6wG9 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021 ×

Gadkari, who is known for his candid opinions, stated that those who perform well in India do not receive recognition.

(With inputs from agencies)