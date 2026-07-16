/Hyderabad school teacher asks Class 2 students to recite Kalma, fired

A major controversy erupted when a Class 2 student of a private school in Hyderabad was allegedly asked by the teacher to allegedly learn and recite the 'Kalma'. As the matter escalated, the school management on Thursday (Jul 16) terminated the services of the teacher. According to reports, the student was asked to “read Surah Fateha” and “kalma” in his homework. The teacher had written the same in his school diary, the pictures of which have gone viral. The teacher has been identified as Shaikh Aisha Parveen.

What exactly happened?

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The parents of the student complained to the school management as the discovered the matter. They demanded stern and swift action against the school authorities and those involved in pressurising students to undertake such activity. Other parents also joined and protested against the teacher calling the act an “inhuman practice.” According to officials, the class had 25 students, 24 Muslim and 1 Hindu. The teacher asked the entire class to recite the “Kalma” and “Surah Fateha” as part of daily home study.

According to reports, in the termination letter, the school authority wrote, “You are informed that you are permanently disqualified to apply for employment in the future in the Success group of education institutions.” The parents have also demanded a formal investigation, seeking that religious practices remain distinctly separate from classroom activities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Charminar Zone, Khare Kiran Prabhakar, addressed the media regarding the sequence of events and the subsequent administrative action: "Yesterday, an incident came to our notice. In this school, one lady teacher wrote that everyone has to read Kalma as homework. Out of 25 students, all were Muslim students, but one Hindu student was there. It was a complete violation of the education policy as well as the school policy.