/Hyderabad school teacher asks Class 2 students to recite Kalma, fired

A major controversy erupted when a Class 2 student of a private school in Hyderabad was allegedly asked by the teacher to allegedly learn and recite the 'Kalma'. As the matter escalated, the school management on Thursday (Jul 16) terminated the services of the teacher. According to reports, the student was asked to “read Surah Fateha” and “kalma” in his homework. The teacher had written the same in his school diary, the pictures of which have gone viral. The teacher has been identified as Shaikh Aisha Parveen.
Also Read: Why Gen Z protestors, who helped make Balen Shah Nepal PM, now want him to resign | WION Decodes
What exactly happened?
The parents of the student complained to the school management as the discovered the matter. They demanded stern and swift action against the school authorities and those involved in pressurising students to undertake such activity. Other parents also joined and protested against the teacher calling the act an “inhuman practice.” According to officials, the class had 25 students, 24 Muslim and 1 Hindu. The teacher asked the entire class to recite the “Kalma” and “Surah Fateha” as part of daily home study.
According to reports, in the termination letter, the school authority wrote, “You are informed that you are permanently disqualified to apply for employment in the future in the Success group of education institutions.” The parents have also demanded a formal investigation, seeking that religious practices remain distinctly separate from classroom activities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Charminar Zone, Khare Kiran Prabhakar, addressed the media regarding the sequence of events and the subsequent administrative action: "Yesterday, an incident came to our notice. In this school, one lady teacher wrote that everyone has to read Kalma as homework. Out of 25 students, all were Muslim students, but one Hindu student was there. It was a complete violation of the education policy as well as the school policy.
Trending Stories
A political uproar also began with VHP’s Vinod Bansal saying that these are “jihadist agendas.” Bansal said, “Schools are temples of knowledge, not centers for imposing religious educational kalma or jihadist agendas. The incident of teaching kalma to innocent second-grade students in Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) is a direct assault on children's constitutional rights and parents' trust. Strict action should be taken against the guilty school management." BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also reacted on X and said that the teacher had been removed following his intervention. In a post on X, he wrote: "Success but only partially… This morning after i exposed the forcible action of a school teacher in Hyderabad to make Hindu child say Islamic prayers , Kalma etc, now the school has terminated the teacher."