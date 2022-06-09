Huge fire breaks out at Delhi warehouse, 19 fire tenders present

A major fire has broken out in a crockery and carpet godown (warehouse) in Indian capital New Delhi. The godown is located in north Delhi's Alipur area.

Fire department officials told PTI that information about the fire was received at 6.45 pm. As many as 19 fire tenders were sent to the spot. Firefighters are currently trying to douse the fire.

There was no immediate report of any casualty

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)