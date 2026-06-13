/How advanced gadgets are helping secure the Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3, and ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims remains one of the top priorities for the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir. The Security Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been intensively training and preparing personnel to safeguard pilgrims, base camps and areas along the yatra route.

To strengthen security arrangements, the Security Wing has been equipped with the latest surveillance technology, advanced detection systems, and modern arms and ammunition. Personnel are conducting regular drills and mock exercises to ensure complete preparedness and eliminate any possibility of untoward incidents once the yatra begins.

This year, security agencies have received additional surveillance equipment, including explosive detectors, liquid explosive detectors, gas detectors and a large number of CCTV cameras. Notably, many of these cameras are solar-powered and can operate without a conventional electricity supply. Thousands of such cameras will be installed along the Amarnath Yatra route to enhance monitoring and situational awareness.

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“Every year, we upgrade our equipment to improve our ability to detect explosives and suspicious objects that may be hidden underground or beneath concrete structures. This year, we have received even more advanced gadgets with greater range and improved capabilities. From securing camps to safeguarding the pilgrimage route against any potential attack or sabotage, we have the necessary equipment in place. Our personnel are deployed at every camp, and the Security Wing plays a major role in ensuring the smooth and safe conduct of the yatra,” said Sajad Khaliq Bhat, SSP Security, JK Police.

Security officials say the deployment of modern technology has significantly improved operational efficiency, enabling forces to thoroughly secure every stretch of the route and maintain constant surveillance over vulnerable areas.

“The use of advanced gadgets has greatly enhanced our efficiency. We now have specialised equipment for anti-sabotage operations, surveillance and monitoring. We have expanded our CCTV network, including cameras that do not require electricity or extensive wiring. These cameras allow us to monitor locations that were previously difficult to cover. Along with technological upgrades, our training standards have also improved. Overall, we are far better equipped than in previous years,” said Sajad Khaliq Bhat.