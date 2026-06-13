/Nagod royal family dispute turns violent; Baba Raja's first wife Yogita Singh shot inside Parsamaniya Garhi fort

A long-running matrimonial dispute within the erstwhile Nagod royal family in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district took a dramatic turn on Thursday (Jun 11) when a member of the family was allegedly shot during a confrontation inside the historic Parsamaniya Garhi fort. The injured woman, Yogita Singh, sustained a bullet wound to her abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewa. Doctors removed the bullet during surgery, and police said her condition is stable.

Who is Yogita Singh?

The incident has drawn attention because of the people involved. Yogita Singh is the first wife of Rupendra Kumar Singh, popularly known as Baba Raja, a member of the Nagod royal family and nephew of BJP MLA and former Madhya Pradesh minister Nagendra Singh.

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Police have arrested Sunita Singh Parihar in connection with the shooting and seized a licensed .22-bore rifle allegedly used in the incident.

What happened?

According to investigators, Yogita had arrived at Parsamaniya Garhi two days earlier along with family members in an attempt to resolve a long-standing domestic dispute. What began as discussions allegedly escalated into a heated argument on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Premlal Kurve said the dispute centred on marital issues involving Rupendra Kumar Singh and his relationship with his second wife.

"There has been a long-standing matrimonial dispute over the fact that the accused was not getting to stay with her husband, who allegedly decided to spend more time with his second wife. The argument turned heated, and the accused allegedly fired at the victim," Kurve told The Indian Express.

The victim's mother, Narendra Kumari, has levelled additional allegations, claiming that multiple rounds were fired and that Rupendra Kumar Singh was present during the confrontation. She further alleged that he encouraged the shooting. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and police have not named him as an accused in the case.