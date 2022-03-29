How a group of student photographers from India caught Apple CEO Tim Cook's attention

This combination of images, captured by forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, were shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook Photograph:( Twitter )
Mentored by the photography educators from Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, over a period of three months, the students were trained based on the course material prepared by the team
For about 40 students who hailed from very diverse backgrounds, belonged to different parts of Tamil Nadu, in Southern India, it was their first-ever photography workshop.
Conducted amid the pandemic, the training in mobile photography was imparted both in online and offline mode, depending on where the students were from. 'Composition, framing, lighting, exposure' were some of the finer aspects of photography that the school students, aged between 13 and 19 had learnt. At the end of their training, their work was even framed and exhibited at the iconic Egmore museum in Chennai.
Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone
Mentored by the photography educators from Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, over a period of three months, the students were trained based on the course material prepared by the team. "Mentoring students is an important part of our work and we went online after the pandemic hit. Around 2021-end, we also had a few in-person workshops for the students in Chennai. Our idea was to have children capture the diversity of Tamil Nadu, under the theme 'Land of Stories'- the heritage, people, places" Gayatri Nair, Director of Education, Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation told WION.
Snaps by school students from across #TamilNadu mentored by @chnpb & @goetheinstitut in #mobile #photography , over 2-3months during pandemic. All participants hailed from diff social strata, some were spl kids.— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) March 29, 2022
Exhibition underway at #Chennai Egmore Museum till April 17th pic.twitter.com/CfBh5vHQi6
It was a few weeks into the exhibition that Apple CEO Tim Cook had tweeted about the photographic work of school children being on display in Chennai. Open till April 17, the CPB exhibition venue will also witness various photography-related events, every weekend.