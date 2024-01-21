Hotel manager in India's Goa held for allegedly drowning his wife; he tried to project her death as accident

A hotel manager in the Indian state of Goa was arrested on Saturday (Jan 20) for allegedly drowning his wife at the Cabo de Rama beach in Goa on Friday. According to a report by the news agency PTI, Gaurav Katiyar tried to project the death of his wife Diksha Gangwar as an accident after committing the crime. However, a video shot by a resident exposed his claim.

The couple hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Police told PTI that they found the woman's body near Cabo de Rama on Friday afternoon. Katiyar killed Gangwar, whom he married a year ago, over his extramarital affair, a police official said.

“The incident occurred at around 3.45 pm on Friday after Katiyar took his wife for a stroll on the beach, located not far from his workplace,” he added. The official said that Katiyar took his wife to a rocky area of the beach and drowned her in the sea.

Injury marks were found on the victim's body. The video clip shot showed the man coming out of the beach and returning apparently to ensure whether his wife had died, before raising alarm to create the entire drama, the official further said.