Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), known for causing symptoms similar to the common cold, has sparked fears as cases emerge in India following a surge in China.

Just days after the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) stated, "There's no need to panic, and HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India," Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the issue, saying, "No emergency as of now; people should stay calm." However, the first few cases of the virus have now been reported in different cities across the country.

Now, old social media posts that had a similar stance from the government when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading, are being reshared. Social media is abuzz with memes, videos and reactions with many worried about the potential for lockdowns or a return to mandatory work-from-home policies.

Social media reacts to resurfaced tweet

Adding to the anxiety, an old tweet by news agency PTI dated March 13, 2020, has resurfaced online, prompting fresh debates. Several users have drawn comparisons between HMPV and COVID-19, the virus that claimed millions of lives globally.

Coronavirus is not a health emergency: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2020

The emergence of HMPV cases has reignited fears of another health crisis just five years after the onset of Covid-19.

India reports the first case of #HMPV Virus in Bengaluru...



Every Indian RN :#hmpvvirus pic.twitter.com/gdl8is96v9 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 6, 2025

Bro it's been 2 days into 2025 and they're already talking about a hmpv virus spread already... pic.twitter.com/RYSPAJTR65 — ....... (@TylerCliff2) January 3, 2025

Precautions against HMPV

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and direct contact with contaminated surfaces. To reduce the risk, health experts recommend:

- Wearing masks to prevent transmission

- Washing hands frequently and using hand sanitiser

- Avoiding touching the face, eyes, nose, or mouth with unclean hands

- Covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing

- Steering clear of sharing food or drinks

If symptoms arise, consulting a doctor is advised to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

