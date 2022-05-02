Heatwave passed over many parts of the country, Delhi to experience rain on May 3: IMD

The country’s heatwave has passed and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a yellow alert for Northwest India due to the Western disturbance, reports ANI.

The department predicted that the temperature will drop in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Eastern Rajasthan starting today, while on the other hand Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan will continue to remain hot.

Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

A senior scientist in the national forecasting department RK Jenamani said, "The heatwave in Odisha and Bengal was over on April 30, as we predicted. Strong winds will be there in the next two to three days."

"We are also giving a yellow warning to Northwest India as there is a Western disturbance. Delhi is likely to experience rain mainly on May 3. Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are on yellow alert and strong winds will be there tomorrow and rain may occur.”

He further stated that this Western Disturbance is extremely active, with wind patterns seen in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow. The temperature will not climb over the next 6-7 coming days due to strong east breezes.

"It is a big relief after such a big spell. A heatwave cannot be formed till May 7. We will be able to the exact situation after May 7 after analysing however the temperature goes. But right now, the condition is good in May," he added.

From Monday (May 2), isolated areas in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are likely to see partly overcast skies with the risk of thunders.

Many parts of the country have been suffering from an extreme heatwave for the past few weeks, with temperatures reaching record highs and average maximum temperatures of 35.9 and 37.8 Celsius in the northwest and central India, respectively.

