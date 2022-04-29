Extreme heat waves: Here is how to keep yourself protected

Keep up with local news and weather by listening to the radio, reading the newspaper, or watching television.
(Photograph:Others)
Stay hydrated
Maintain a constant level of hydration. Even if you don't feel thirsty, drink plenty of water. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages. To replenish lost salts after sweating, drink plenty of water throughout the day while eating meals and snacks.To stay hydrated, drink ORS or homemade drinks like lassi, torani, lemon water, buttermilk, and so on.
(Photograph:Others)
Wear comfortable light colour clothes
Wear lightweight, loose-fitting cotton clothing in a light colour.
(Photograph:IANS)
Always wear a hat or carry an umbrella to avoid heat
When going outside, always wear a hat or bring an umbrella to protect your head.
(Photograph:IANS)
Take care of your pets
Keep your dogs cool by keeping them in the shade and providing them with enough of water.
(Photograph:Others)
Take good care of your loved ones
Never leave children, infants, older adults, person with disability or a pet unattended inside a parked car as cars can heat upto dangerous temperatures.