Extreme heat waves: Here is how to keep yourself protected

Apr 29, 2022

Here's your complete guide to staying safe as the country continues to swelter in the grip of a scorching heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar in the coming days.

Keep up with local news and weather by listening to the radio, reading the newspaper, or watching television.

Stay hydrated

Maintain a constant level of hydration. Even if you don't feel thirsty, drink plenty of water. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages. To replenish lost salts after sweating, drink plenty of water throughout the day while eating meals and snacks.To stay hydrated, drink ORS or homemade drinks like lassi, torani, lemon water, buttermilk, and so on.
 

Wear comfortable light colour clothes

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting cotton clothing in a light colour.
 

Always wear a hat or carry an umbrella to avoid heat

When going outside, always wear a hat or bring an umbrella to protect your head.
 

Take care of your pets

Keep your dogs cool by keeping them in the shade and providing them with enough of water.
 

Take good care of your loved ones

Never leave children, infants, older adults, person with disability or a pet unattended inside a parked car as cars can heat upto dangerous temperatures.

