Extreme heat waves: Here is how to keep yourself protected

Stay hydrated

Maintain a constant level of hydration. Even if you don't feel thirsty, drink plenty of water. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages. To replenish lost salts after sweating, drink plenty of water throughout the day while eating meals and snacks.To stay hydrated, drink ORS or homemade drinks like lassi, torani, lemon water, buttermilk, and so on.



(Photograph:Others)