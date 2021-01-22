Gurugram health worker dies days after receiving Covid jab, autopsy awaited

A woman healthcare worker died in Gurugram in Haryana on Friday, days after she had received a COVID-19 vaccine. An official, however, said there was nothing yet to suggest any link with the vaccination.

The 55-year-old woman died at her Gurugram home. The cause of the death is not yet known, and her body has been sent for an autopsy

"She had been administered COVID-19 vaccination on January 16. Her family reported her sudden death at her home today, but there is nothing yet to suggest and link with the vaccination," Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram Virender Yadav told PTI.

"However, we have sent her viscera for investigation and details will be known once the report comes," he added.

The worker was brought dead at the Medanta hospital. She did not have any reaction to the vaccine on the day it was administered.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Haryana on Saturday with several health workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the shots on the opening day.

The vaccination drive will inoculate 3 crore healthcare and other front-line workers first in the queue, followed by about 27 crore people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk.