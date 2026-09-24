/Greater Noida bus fire: 'I don't care if you die', says driver as passengers raise alarm of fire

It has come to light that passengers of the tourist bus that caught fire on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida early Thursday morning had reported a burning smell minutes before the incident, while the bus driver and conductor smoke a cigarette.

The first information report (FIR) filed at the Jewar police station also says that passengers had asked the driver and conductor not to smoke inside the bus - over which the two joked and threatened the passengers to keep quiet.

It was around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the driver and conductor were asked not to smoke by the passengers. They were again asked to stop smoking but this time both replied saying, “If you want to die, then die; we won’t stop the bus," said the complainant Suneel Kumar.

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Soon a burning odour filled the bus and the conductor was informed but he and the driver ignored the warning saying such a smell usually persists in the bus.

“I don't care if you die”

Later, flames erupted from the front end of the bus and passengers panicked, started to scream to which the driver reacted by saying "I don't care if you die, I won't stop the bus," said the FIR.

The bus was reportedly carrying 35 passengers when the fire broke out.

One of the survivor of the incident spoke to news agency ANI and said, “I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don't remember anything else after that.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.