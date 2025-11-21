/Govt implements labour reforms: What does it mean for employees?

The new labour codes will replace 29 existing central labour laws previously scattered across a range of sectors.
More than five years after the Parliament passed the labour codes, the Centre on Friday (21 Nov) has announced the implementation of four labour codes- the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 – with immediate effect. This has been a major part of the reform agenda of the ruling Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Calling it a major step towards a self-reliant India, Union Minister of Labour and Employment of India, Mansukh Mandaviya, in a post on social media platform X, said, "From today, the new labour codes have been made effective in the country". They will ensure: A guarantee of timely minimum wages for all workers, appointment letters for the youth “They will ensure a guarantee of timely minimum wages for all workers, appointment letters for the youth, equal pay and respect for women, gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year of employment, free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age, double wages for overtime, 100% health security for workers in hazardous sectors, and a guarantee of social justice for workers as per international standards,” he said.
Under the new framework, all workers will be entitled to minimum wages, a salary credit on the 7th of each month, and double wages for overtime.
The organisation has to issue mandatory appointment letters. Workers will also receive free annual health check-ups, and Fixed Term Employees will become eligible for gratuity after one year of continuous service.
Women workers gain expanded rights including equal pay, consent-based night-shift employment with enhanced safety measures, 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, and broader opportunities across manufacturing, mining, services and IT.
In a major shift, gig and platform workers such as delivery partners, ride-hailing drivers, and other app-based workers receive legal recognition for the first time. Aggregator platforms will contribute up to 5 per cent to a Social Security Fund, making insurance, accident compensation and other benefits portable across states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the new reforms as a tool to ensure dignity for the workforce, "India's new Labour Codes strengthen the rights of every worker--formal, informal and gig. These reforms ensure better wages, safety, and dignity for our workforce. A major stride towards Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on social media platform X.