One of the major foreign dependencies remains the aircraft’s engine, which is sourced from an international supplier. While HAL aims to reduce this long-term through a fully indigenous powerplant, the current variant still relies on imported engine architecture. The original Tejas Mk‑1 uses the GE F404‑IN20 engine which is imported from the US. However, work is underway on the Kaveri K-9 engine, an indigenous project, though it is still in development.

