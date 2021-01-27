Government's new COVID-19 guidelines: Cinema halls allowed 50% per cent seating capacity

The Union government said today that in view of COVID-19 cases declining steadily, new guidelines have been issued which will be effective from February 1.

According to the new rules laid down by the government, all activities will be permitted outside containment zones including use of swimming pools, cinema halls, exhibition halls and social and religious gatherings subject to revised SOPs.

Cinema halls have been allowed up to 50 per cent seating capacity, the MHA guidelines said. "Now they will be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity for which a revised SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting," it said.

The government said there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including cross-border trade.

The government said that persons over 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age have been advised to take precautions.

The MHA directive said that for further opening up of international air travel, the ministry of civil aviation will take a decision in consultation with the home ministry.

The order to enforce guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution which will be effective from February 1 to February 28 with states and Union Territories mandated to continue to enforce containment measures & SOPs on various activities & COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.