Government amends export policy on PPEs and masks

The Indian government today amended the export policy on Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) and masks.

The export of medical coveralls of all categories including medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical and non-surgical masks, medical nitrile and NBR gloves and face shields remain banned.

The government has however exempted surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-ray gowns, newswire ANI reported on Tuesday.

Amid the rising number of cases, West Bengal today reported 2,261 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 47,030 including 17,813 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 1,182.

India's financial capital Mumbai which has been hit hard with the virus reported 995 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 1,03,262 including 23,893 active cases.

The death toll due to the virus in Mumbai has risen to 5,814.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,369 new coronavirus cases and 246 deaths with the total number of cases in the state rising to 3,27,031 including 1,32,236 active cases.

Uttarakhand today reported 210 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,849 including 1,459 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 55.