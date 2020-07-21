37,148 new cases and 587 deaths in last 24 hours take India's tally past 11.5 lakh mark, death toll reaches 28084

With 37,148 new cases being reported in last 24 hours, the total number of coronaivrus cases in India has reached 11, 55,191. And the country's Covid-19 death toll has reached 28084.

Maharashtra has recorded 8,240 new cases in the last 24 hours to take its tally to 318,695.

On a positive side, researchers have said that "Oxford University’s experimental coronavirus vaccine is safe and generated a strong immune response in the people who volunteered to help trial it", raising hopes it could contribute to ending the pandemic.

Country-wise, the US remains th most affected. It recorded over 62,000 cases in a day to take its tally to 3,961,429 cases, including 143,826 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 2,121,645 cases, 80,251 and deaths, and India (1,155,143 cases, 28,099 deaths).



