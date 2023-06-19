Golden Temple to no longer have exclusive broadcasting rights over Gurbani, new law proposes

The broadcasting rights of revered Gurbani will no longer be exclusive to Amritsar's Golden Temple, according to a law proposed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government in Punjab. The proposed law is scheduled to be introduced in Punjab state assembly on Tuesday, June 20.

Gurbani, literally meaning the voice of Guru (spiritual teacher), is referred to various compositions of wisdom and lessons by ten Sikh Gurus -- collectively assorted in Guru Granth Sahib, in central holy religious scripture of Sikhism.

In the form of hymns, there is a continuous singing of Gurbani in Golden temple -- the holiest Sikh shrine located in Amritsar in India's Punjab state -- throughout the day.

So far, the Golden Temple authorities had the right over live broadcast of Gurbani.

But on Tuesday, the government is set to introduce an amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, following which the live telecast rights of Gurbani from Golden Temple, will no longer remain exclusive to Golden Temple. Political slugfest follows In a tweet in Punjabi, Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal condemned the proposed move and said it was the "first dangerous step towards snatching away right of 'Gurbani parchar' from 'Sikh sangat' and put the gurdwaras under the government control."

"This decision has come as a reminiscent of excesses committed by the Mughals, the British and [slain PM] Indira Gandhi, but Khalsa Panth will give a befitting reply to this," he added.

"The announcement made by Bhagwant Mann relating to telecast of Gurbani is not merely a direct attack on gurdwaras of Khalsa Panth, but on Sikh community also."

Tweeting in Punjabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunil Jakhar cautioned Punjab government that gurdwaras are meant to pay obeisance, and not to pick a confrontation. "I am of the view that there should not be monopoly over telecast of Gurbani, but it is highly condemnable the way you are interfering in Sikh religious affairs to settle political scores and I strongly oppose the move to amend Gurdwara Act (Which is not even in the domain of State’s right)," he said.