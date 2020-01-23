Give PM Modi a chance to transform Delhi into a front-ranking world capital: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a rally at the national capital, Shah said, for four and a half years Delhi CM kept saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not let him work so development could not be done; "now you are saying that you developed Delhi in five years".

"Keep going Kejriwal," Shah took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party chief.



He further attacked Kejriwal saying, "You became CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here."

"If there is a competition in the country of making false promises, Kejriwal would definitely get the first prize. I have come to remind you that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten," Shah also said during the rally ahead of assembly polls in the city.

The Union Home Minister further urged the people to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a chance to transform Delhi into a front-ranking world capital city.

Over 600 candidates including Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, BJP's Vijender Gupta and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely are in the fray for next month's Delhi Assembly polls.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the battle for supremacy for the 70 seats, the AAP has been wooing the voters through a host of populist schemes.

Kejriwal has guaranteed free bus ride for students, deployment of mohalla marshals for women security, 24-hour supply of power and clean piped water to every household and reducing pollution to one-third.

He said schemes like free 200 units of electricity, 20,000 litres of water and healthcare services will continue for the next five years if his party is voted to power again and also promised basic infrastructure in unauthorised colonies as well as "a pukka house for all slum dwellers".

