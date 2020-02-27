Give 'double punishment' if AAP leader found guilty in Delhi violence: Kejriwal on allegations against party councillor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for stringent punishment for anyone found guilty and "double punishment" if any Aam Aadmi Party leader is found involved in the Delhi violence.

"There should be no politics on the issue of national security," the Chief Minister said at a press briefing in the national capital.

"No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared," Kejriwal also said.

Kejriwal's comments came in a response to the allegations AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was behind the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area. Hussain has rejected the allegations.

Ankit Sharma, 26, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in on Wednesday.

During the briefing, Kejriwal also announced to give Rs 10 lakh to families of those killed in the riots while Rs 5 lakh will be given to those who were seriously injured.

"Under the Delhi Government's 'Farishte' scheme of free-of-cost medical treatment at any private hospital, those affected in this violence can get medical treatment. Compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to families of those who have died," said Kejriwal.

Violent clashes erupted in the parts of the northeast area of Delhi last week after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The clashes led to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days while at least 34 people lost their lives. Over 200 were injured.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the situation is under control and is moving towards normalcy.