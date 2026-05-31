/Ghaziabad Police shoot dead main accused wanted in teen's murder on Bakrid during encounter

The main accused in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan was killed during a Police encounter on Saturday night. The accused shot dead by Ghaziabad police was identified as Asad, who had been on the run, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest. He sustained gunshot injuries after retaliatory firing was launched in a joint operation by the Khoda and Indirapuram police teams. Soon after the encounter, Asad was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.



Officials confirmed that during the exchange of fire, a police officer also suffered a gunshot injury and is currently under treatment. The scene unfolded days after Chauhan was reportedly stabbed to death by Asad and his aides in Ghaziabad's Khoda area on the day of Bakrid (May 28). The incident triggered a row and anger among locals, prompting family members of the victim and several Hindu organisations to stage protests. They also demanded the immediate arrest and encounter of all the involved accused, according to several media reports.



After the incident, Police has launched continuous raids and search operations to trace Asad prior to the late-night encounter. "On May 28, Asad and his aides had attacked Surya Pratap Chauhan with a knife in the Khoda area. Critically injured Surya was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said.

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"Five individuals were named as accused in this case. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested three of the accused, while the main accused, Asad, remained at large. Several police teams were constituted to apprehend him, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his capture," Jaiswal said.



Jaiswal added that the police had received input about Asad preparing to flee the area after collecting money from his aides. "Acting on this information, the police set up barricades at multiple locations and launched an intensive checking drive. During this operation, Asad was spotted approaching on a motorcycle along with an aide," Jaiswal said.



"When the police attempted to intercept him, he opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire, during which Asad sustained critical gunshot injuries. The injured Asad was transported to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead," he added.

Police found weapon from encounter site

Police said they recovered a motorcycle allegedly used by Asad, along with a weapon from the encounter site. According to officials, one of Asad’s associates escaped during the exchange of fire, and a search operation is underway to locate and arrest him.



Authorities added that further legal action in the case is in progress. Following the encounter, Chauhan’s mother called for similar action against the remaining accused involved in her son's murder. She said, "I have only seen the encounter of one person... But I want to see the picture of Asad. I will be satisfied after I see the picture. The encounter with others should also happen like this... Seven people did this to my son... Bulldozers should run over everyone's houses..."