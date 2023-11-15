Gender disparity in Indian organ transplants: 4 in 5 living donors women, 4 in 5 recipients men

Data spanning from 1995 to 2021 in India reveals a striking gender imbalance in organ transplants, with four men getting organ transplants for every woman. Data says a total of 36,640 transplants took place, out of which 29,000 were for men and 6.945 for women.

This substantial difference is attributed to a complex interplay of economic responsibilities, societal pressures, and deeply ingrained preferences.

Director of NOTTO, Dr Anil Kumar, while speaking to the Times of India, highlights a significant aspect of the organ donation landscape. While more men contribute as cadaver donors, a staggering 93 per cent of total organ donations in the country come from living donors. This hints at a trend: a majority of living organ donors are women.

Socio-economic factors a driving force for women donors?

A study published in the Experimental and Clinical Transplantation Journal in 2021 delves into the intricacies of living organ transplantation in India.

The findings show that 80 per cent of living organ donors are women, predominantly wives or mothers.

The socio-economic pressure on women to assume caregiving roles within the family emerges as a primary factor, compelling them to step forward as donors.

Men's reluctance in surgery

In many cases, men, often the primary breadwinners, hesitate to undergo surgery, contributing to the gender gap in organ recipients. The study highlights that when the recipient is a male breadwinner, family members, especially wives or parents, feel a heightened responsibility to donate organs.

Emotional dynamics

The emotional dynamics surrounding organ donation are intricate. Women recipients, in particular, may experience guilt when their family members, especially wives or mothers, become donors.

This reluctance leads to a scenario where women recipients may find themselves on waiting lists.

Notably, Karnataka has topped the charts in organ donation in the past decade. The number of donations have risen from 102 in 2013 to 765 in the first 10 months of 2023.