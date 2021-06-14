Galwan anniversary remembrance in Leh this week

This week, a remembrance ceremony will take place in honour of Galwan Bravehearts with the officiating commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps laying a wreath at Leh Memorial.

The officiating commander will be the senior-most Indian Army officer at Leh. India lost 20 of its troops in Galwan, Ladakh, due to aggressive actions by the Chinese side on the intervening night of June 15-16 2020.

This was the worst ever loss of life at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China in the last 45 years. The development came after the Chinese build-up in the area that started in April 2020. February saw a positive development, with disengagement at Pangong lake, but disengagement in areas such as Gogra, Hot springs, and Depsang plans is still to happen.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week said, "We have repeatedly stressed that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for the two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations."

Both sides continue to hold talks with each other but the situation remains precarious. March 12 saw a diplomatic round of talks — Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), followed by the 11th India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting that took place on April 09.