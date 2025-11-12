/From posters to terror plot: How a Srinagar poster gang probe unraveled a pan-India terror network

What began as a routine crackdown on Jaish posters plastered across a quiet Srinagar neighbourhood snowballed into one of the most significant counter-terrorism triumphs in recent years. Security forces, led by Jammu and Kashmir Police, have dismantled a sprawling terror module operating out of Faridabad, Haryana, seizing nearly 3 tons of explosives and arresting a ring of rogue doctors suspected of plotting attacks across northern India. The operation, which averted what officials describe as a "massive calamity," highlights the unpredictable twists of intelligence work and the deadly ambitions of a seemingly innocuous "poster gang."

The saga unfolded in October, when Jammu and Kashmir Police zeroed in on a series of provocative posters in Srinagar's Nowgam area, reportedly Jaish posters. Four locals were swiftly apprehended, but their interrogations cracked open a far darker conspiracy. Under questioning, the suspects implicated Dr. Adeel Rather, a medical professional whose name sent investigators on a frantic cross-state chase.

Initial sweeps through the Kashmir Valley lead to intelligence agencies pinpointing Dr. Rather's relocation to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A dedicated J&K team raced over 800 kilometres from Srinagar, nabbing him in a dawn raid. Rather's confession painted a chilling picture: he was a cog in a larger syndicate stockpiling weapons and explosives for high-impact strikes.

The trail led inexorably to Dr. Muzamil, another doctor entangled in the web. Joint teams from J&K, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana Police stormed a nondescript hideout in Faridabad, unearthing a veritable arsenal. The haul was staggering, pistols, rifles, grenades, and a staggering 2,900 kilograms of high-grade explosives, enough to level multiple city blocks.

But the net was far from closed. A third suspect, Dr. Umar, eluded capture despite exhaustive searches in the Kashmir Valley and Faridabad. His shadow resurfaced amid the chaos of the Red Fort blast, a brazen assault that shook Delhi's historic heart. Forensic teams pored over CCTV footage of a white Hyundai i20, zooming in on the driver's profile. The grainy image matched Dr. Umar's and security forces are working on the connection between the blast outside red-fort and Dr Umar.

The blast's echoes propelled the probe into overdrive. In a sweeping follow-up, security agencies rounded up two more doctors: Dr. Sajad Malla from Pulwama district and Dr. Tajamul from Kulgam, both in south Kashmir. In total, four doctors now sit in custody, although Dr Tajamul's father has said that his son was let off after questioning.