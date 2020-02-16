From 'Kem Cho' to 'Namaste': Donald Trump's Gujarat event renamed in favour of national theme

‘Namaste, President Trump’ is the renamed version of the mega event that is scheduled to be held for the 45th US President Donald Trump. ‘Kem Chho Trump,’ has been renamed it to suit a more national theme.

February 24 will mark Trump's first visit to India. His excursion through the nation will start in Ahemdabad where he will be a part of a grand roadshow.

His schedule also involves a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and an inauguration ceremony of the newly built Motera cricket stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A speech is expected from the POTUS along with Prime Minister Modi to the audience present at the largest cricket stadium in the world.

A CEO’s roundtable organised between several senior bureaucrats and top executives will also bear witness to Trump's attendance, including significant Indian businessmen such as Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and several more.

Respected titans of various industries such as Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro Chairman AM Naik and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are also expected to attend the roundtable meeting with Trump.