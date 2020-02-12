Get WION News app for latest news
In his maiden trip to India since he won the presidency in 2016, Trump will visit India from February 24 to 25.
Here is a list of all US Presidents who have visited India in the past.
Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first US President to visit India on 9 December, 1959 when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of the country.
Richard Nixon was the second US President to visit India. He visited India in 1969 for just 23 hours.
At that time Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the country.
Jimmy Carter was the third US President who visited India for three days in 1978.
At that time Morarji Desai was the Prime Minister of country.
Bill Clinton was the fourth US President to visit India during the tenure of Atal Bihari Bajpayee.
He came to India for five days on March 21, 2000.
George W. Bush was the fifth US President to visit India on March 1, 2006 during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
He came on a three day visit to the country.
Barack Obama was the sixth US President to visit India from November 6 to November 9 during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh.