Fresh flare-up rocks India’s northeastern Manipur state, former MLA among three held

Fresh violence rocked India’s northeastern state of Manipur after a gap of almost two weeks which had triggered due to ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki and the non-tribal Meitei communities.

The latest flare-up was reported in many parts of the state on May 21, with the capital Imphal city facing the brunt of it. Miscreants torched abandoned houses and cars and also shot three people. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and said to be safe.

A group of Indian armed forces— the Army & Assam Rifles regime—were deployed to the scene to maintain law and order.

PTI news agency reported that no casualties have been recorded due to the arson.

"Three Army/ Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area and then subsequently moving to New Lambulane area of Imphal East district. The area was quickly cordoned by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF),” a statement by the Indian Army read.

“Swift action resulted in immediate control of crowd which gathered and consequently, three suspects along with two single barrel 12 bore guns were apprehended and handed over to the police."

Chief Minister Biren Singh confirmed the developments and asserted that strict punishment would be meted out against those involved.

According to reports, three people, including a former MLA, were taken into custody on Monday for their alleged involvement in violence.

Local media reports stated that Monday’s incident took place in the New Checkon market area of New Lambulane in Imphal East district around 2 pm.

Some miscreants torched the houses of those who fled the violence that erupted earlier this month.

Before the arson, a clash had erupted in the main market in New Checkon—an area said to be the home to a mix of Kuki, Meitei and other ethnic groups. Former MLA among three held On Sunday morning during relaxation in curfew, a group of people armed with firearms and led by the former MLA allegedly asked traders belonging to a particular community to close their shops.

Due to the violence, the Manipur government extended the restrictions on internet services for another five days till 3pm on May 26.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles jawans are currently deployed in the state. Security forces are conducting aerial surveillance by unmanned aerial vehicles and Cheetah helicopters, PTI news agency reported.

Though internet services remained suspended since the violence started, it is reported that the warring Meitei and Kuki community people living outside the state are spreading hatred in their social media posts.

“We need to engage in talks by sitting together to bring in normalcy and restore peace,” the chief minister said.