/Four teachers, including headmaster, suspended after Delhi teen commits suicide at metro station

Four teachers, including the headmaster and three teachers, have been suspended after a Class 10 student of Delhi's St Columba's school died by suicide after jumping from the platform of a metro station in the national capital over alleged mental harassment. The suspended teachers were named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the teenager's father, alleging that the boy was being targeted and troubled by his teachers for the past year and was suffering from depression because of this.



The 16-year-old, Shourya Patil, had died by suicide on Tuesday (Nov 18), leaving behind a suicide note in which he apologised to his mother for the drastic step. "Sorry, mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu (Sorry mummy, I have broken your heart many times, and this is the last time I am doing it now. This is how the teachers in the school are, what do I say?)" The boy named the teachers and the principal in the note, saying that his last wish is for action to be taken against them so that no other child has to go through it.

In the FIR filed on Wednesday, the boy's father, Pardeep Patil, accused the school's headmaster for classes 5 to 10, Aparajita Pal, and teachers Julie Varghese, Manu Kalra and Yukti Aggarwal Mahajan of mentally harassing his son and pushing him to take his own life.

In a letter addressed to teachers, Robert Fernades, the school's principal, stated, "This is to inform you that the school has been made aware of an FIR registered against you, bearing No. 336A Tis Hazari Court, dated 19th November 2025... In view of the seriousness of the allegations, the competent authority has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect," the principal wrote.

"You shall remain under suspension till the completion of the investigation and further orders from the competent authority. During the period of suspension, you are required to remain available for any official communication or inquiry, and you must not visit the school premises or interact with students, staff, or parents without prior written permission from the administration," he added.

Delhi govt launches investigation

The Delhi government has launched a high-level probe into the death. The Directorate of Education has formed a five-member committee, calling it “essential” to determine the facts, circumstances, and administrative responsibility behind the incident.