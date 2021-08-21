Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passes away at 89

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Kalyan Singh, passed away in Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Saturday.

The 89-year-old Indian politician was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. He passed away after suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure.

"Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system," the hospital said in a statement.

Singh had been admitted in the hospital since July 04 due to an infection and was being observed by a team of medical experts in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He had been shifted to life support system on Friday after the doctors reported that his health was declining.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the health of the former BJP minister in the morning.