Former CM Kamal Nath claims cheetahs dying because of BJP, says 'neither women nor animals safe in MP'

Former chief minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress party chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led state government asserting that no one is safe under the state government led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Further speaking on the recent death of a cheetah in MP's Kuno National Park, he alleged that all the cheetahs will die due to the government's mismanagement and that neither women nor cheetahs and tribals were safe under the BJP government in the state.

"All cheetahs will die due to mismanagement of the BJP government. Be it women, be it cheetahs or be it tribal community, no one is safe in Madhya Pradesh. Only contractors and the corrupt are protected," Kamal Nath said when asked about the death of the seventh cheetah in the state.

"Be it the issue of cheetahs or tribals, where is the proper arrangement (of protection). It is a matter of great sadness to see the direction in which Madhya Pradesh is being dragged," Nath said.

Also read: India: Another cheetah from Africa dies in MP's Kuno National Park; 7th since March Cheetah's death due to natural occurrence in animals, says Forest Minister Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah earlier today released a statement saying that the recent death of a cheetah in the state was due to a natural occurrence in animals.

"I have spoken to the authorities as well and this is a natural occurrence in animals. A team of experts, including foreign experts, is monitoring each cheetah," said Shah.

On Monday, another cheetah named Tejas, which was brought to Madhya Pradesh, died due to wounds.

As per an official statement, the monitoring team saw the injury marks on the upper part of the neck of male cheetah Tejas at around 11 am.

“Wildlife doctors went to the spot and inspected Tejas Cheetah and prima facie found the wounds serious. After obtaining permission to treat Tejas, the team of doctors left for Maukar with preparations,” it said.

Tejas was found dead at the spot around 2 pm. The wounds sustained by the cheetah are now being investigated. It further said that the cause of the death can be ascertained after the post-mortem.

PM Narendra Modi, in an effort to revive the extinct species in India, had last year released eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) brought from Namibia in the Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17.

Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

