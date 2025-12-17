Google Preferred
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan stands by controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor, refuses apology

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 17:51 IST
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Prithviraj Chavan defends his remarks on Operation Sindoor, asserting India was ‘defeated on day 1’. His comments have sparked criticism from BJP, while Congress have distanced itself from it

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has remained firm in his stance following the backlash over his comments about Operation Sindoor, saying that he has ‘nothing to apologise for’. The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra stirred controversy earlier this week during a speech in Pune, where he claimed that India had suffered a defeat on the very first day of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Chavan, in an interview with NDTV, stood by his words, saying, “I won't apologize… I haven't said anything wrong, and I don’t need to. There's no reason for an apology.” He emphasised that he had made no incorrect statement and didn’t want to add more on the matter at this point. Chavan had said that Indian fighter jets were downed by Pakistani forces on May 7, marking the first day of Operation Sindoor. He added, “On that day, we were completely defeated. The aerial engagement that lasted for 30 minutes led to the destruction of our aircraft. The Indian Air Force was grounded and no aircraft could take off from bases like Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa due to the high risk of being shot down by Pakistan."

This military operation followed Indian airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, during which India claimed to have neutralizsd over 100 terrorists. The three-day conflict concluded on May 10 when Pakistan requested a ceasefire.

BJP hits back at Prithviraj Chavan

The BJP has strongly criticised Chavan's remarks. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla led the charge, accusing Congress and its leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, of displaying an "anti-army" mentality by not acting against leaders making such statements. Poonawalla told news agency ANI, “Insulting the Army has become a hallmark of the Congress… Rahul Gandhi has made similar comments, and that reflects his mindset. Congress does nothing to address these statements.” In response, the Congress distanced itself from Chavan’s comments. Sukhdeo Bhagat, a Congress MP from Jharkhand, expressed the party's unwavering support for the Indian Army and the government’s fight against terrorism. He remarked to NDTV, "Prithviraj Chavan can reveal his sources, but Congress stands by the Army. We fully support the government's actions against terrorism and Pakistan."

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

