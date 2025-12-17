/Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan stands by controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor, refuses apology

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has remained firm in his stance following the backlash over his comments about Operation Sindoor, saying that he has ‘nothing to apologise for’. The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra stirred controversy earlier this week during a speech in Pune, where he claimed that India had suffered a defeat on the very first day of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Chavan, in an interview with NDTV, stood by his words, saying, “I won't apologize… I haven't said anything wrong, and I don’t need to. There's no reason for an apology.” He emphasised that he had made no incorrect statement and didn’t want to add more on the matter at this point. Chavan had said that Indian fighter jets were downed by Pakistani forces on May 7, marking the first day of Operation Sindoor. He added, “On that day, we were completely defeated. The aerial engagement that lasted for 30 minutes led to the destruction of our aircraft. The Indian Air Force was grounded and no aircraft could take off from bases like Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa due to the high risk of being shot down by Pakistan."

This military operation followed Indian airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, during which India claimed to have neutralizsd over 100 terrorists. The three-day conflict concluded on May 10 when Pakistan requested a ceasefire.

BJP hits back at Prithviraj Chavan