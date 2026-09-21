/Forecast of more heavy rain in Kerala as CM Satheesan orders hourly assessment

Heavy rains that triggered mudslides, landslides and flash floods leaving five people dead and two missing in Kerala continued to lash the state on Monday. Kottakamboor in Vattavada, Idukki, where landslide was reported was among the worst hit areas. Forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) talks about more rainfall and thunderstorms.

CM orders assessment

Meanwhile, state authorities have stepped up monitoring following the flash floods and landslides in Malappuram, Kottayam and Idukki after five people died and two went missing, according to PTI.

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Chief Minister V D Satheesan ordered an hourly assessment of the situation. Following Satheesan's direction, Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneswari IAS convened a meeting with the collectors of Idukki and Kottayam districts to assess the situation, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Satheesan also directed the immediate deployment of a special team of the Disaster Management Force to the Nilambur-Amarambalam area in Malappuram district, where five people were swept away in the Kottapuzha River, the statement said.

Lives lost

In Malappuram, a group of five people was swept away by a sudden rise in the Kottapuzha river. Two bodies were recovered, one person was rescued and two remained missing. According to police, the five-member group from Vandoor had reached the spot and entered the river for a bath when the water level suddenly rose following a flash flood, sweeping all of them away, reported PTI.

While seven people, including tourists and a local woman, were feared to have been swept away in flash floods in Kottappuzha at TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam on Sunday.

In Kottayam district, a woman from Tamil Nadu was killed and her friend injured after a landslide at Velathussery near Teekoy on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Sangeetha Arul Lal (35), a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Chennai. Sangeetha and her friend, also from Tamil Nadu, were returning from Vagamon when the landslide occurred in the evening, police said.

Forecast of heavy rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in parts of Kerala over the next four days. The weather agency on Sunday also forecast thunderstorms at isolated places in Keralam from September 20 to 21. The IMD upgraded the alerts in Kottayam and Idukki from yellow to orange during the day.

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.