Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala; cars, buildings swept away

Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala was hit with flash floods triggered by heavy rains as authorities moved to close the airport on Monday.

Areas along Mecleodganj were badly affected as reports indicated buildings were badly damaged due to flash floods.

Cars and bikes were swept away as reports said hotels were inundated and a school building at Bhagsunag damaged.

Two buildings were reportedly swept away at Manjhi Khad near Dharamshala and a bridge was damaged on the Mandi-Pathankot highway as traffic was stopped.

People took to social media to show video clips of the damage.

Cloudburst reported in Bhagsu, Dharamshala, Himachal



Damage to parked vehicles and some hotels

Rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst in #Dharamshala



Praying for everyone's safety

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked people not to go to river banks with several districts hit by floods. People have been shifted to safe areas due to flood conditions.

Locals have also been asked not to go to sensitive places prone to landslides. Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said he had ordered tourists visiting Dharamshala to postpone their tour in view of the situation with several roads damaged due to heavy rains.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assuring him of help from the central government.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is forecast on July 13 and from July 14 to 16.

Meanwhile, authorities said 50 people were killed in lightning strikes across the country with 42 killed in various districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Amer Fort in Rajasthan was hit with lighting with at least eleven people killed and several injured, according to police.

(With inputs from Agencies)

