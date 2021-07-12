Lightning kills 68 across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

As different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had intermittent rainfall on Sunday, at least 68 people were killed by lightning.

Eleven of them died while taking pictures in front of a fort dating from the 12th century in Jaipur, Rajasthan's capital.

On Monday, the death toll from severe lightning in Uttar Pradesh reached 41, while seven people died in Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, 20 people were killed when lightning struck Rajasthan on Sunday.

Lightning struck the historic Amber Fort's watchtower, killing 11 people and injuring 35 others, according to Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava.

Amid the city's strong rains, several others fell down the hill into the bushes.

More lightning strikes, as well as heavy showers, are expected in portions of north India during the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

