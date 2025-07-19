Telugu actor Fish Venkat has passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with kidney and liver disease. The actor was undergoing regular dialysis treatment. Fish Venkat was widely recognised for his trademark Telangana dialect and impeccable comedic timing. His memorable roles in films such as Bunny, Adhurs, and Dhee cemented his popularity, making him a beloved supporting actor in the Telugu film industry.

Confusion over financial aid and Prabhas' involvement

The family had applied for financial aid earlier this month when Venkat’s health worsened and he was put on ventilator support in the ICU. His daughter, in a statement to One India, said that someone from actor Prabhas’s team had reached out to offer to cover the cost of his kidney transplant.

"Daddy needs a kidney transplant immediately because he is very ill. When the procedure was scheduled, Prabhas' assistant contacted us and promised to provide us with financial support."

Family clarifies on Prabhas's involvement

However, later, a member of the family denied receiving financial support from the actor and clarified that the previous caller was fake. Speaking to Suman TV, they shared:

“Nothing like that happened. We have been answering every call we get to see if anyone can help us. Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna’s assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know something like this is happening. We have not received any financial help yet.”

Fish Venkat's final film appearance

Born in 1971 in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, he made his acting debut with the 2000 film Sammakka Sarakka. Throughout his early career, the actor played mostly negative roles before transitioning into comedy. His last acting role was the 2025 comedy film Coffee with a Killer, which was directed by R. P. Patnaik. He is survived by his wife and three children.