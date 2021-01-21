Fire breaks out at world's largest vaccine manufacturer in Pune

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jan 21, 2021, 03.31 PM(IST)

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute Photograph:( ANI )

A video showed massive smoke coming out of the vaccine giant that has rolled out Covishield, Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine to treat coronavirus

As many as 10 fire tenders are deployed after Serum Institute of India in Pune, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, caught fire. 

The fire broke out at the gate of the institute's Terminal 1, news agency ANI reported.

A video showed massive smoke coming out of the vaccine giant that has rolled out Covishield, Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine to treat coronavirus. 

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.)

