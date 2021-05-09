Fake e-passes issued in names of Amitabh Bachchan, Donald Trump

The local police of Himachal Pradesh caught two fake e-passes issued in the names of former US President Donald Trump and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

"HP Police is in receipt of a complaint regarding fake registration in the name of Mr. Donald Trump and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in the Covid e-pass platform," Himachal Pradesh Police tweeted. "Shimla Police is registering an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for further legal action."

E-passes have been made compulsory for people wanting to enter the state of Himachal Pradesh to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These fake e-passes — HP-2563825 and HP-2563287 — had the same phone number and Aadhar Card number, a police spokesperson reported.

An FIR has now been registered at the Shimla East police station on behalf of Department of Information Technology, Himachal Pradesh. The department has alleged that misinformation about the issuance of e-passes was being spread around through social media and news channels, the spokesperson said.