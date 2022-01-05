'Extremely worrisome': BJP chief Nadda lashes at Congress over breach in security of PM Modi

After a rally in Ferozepur was called off due to protesters blocking his route, BJP President JP Nadda slammed the Punjab Congress administration for having a "cheap mentality" and adopting "all possible methods" to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes.

What's more concerning, according to Nadda, is that the occurrence was also a major security breach.



"What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear. To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles," he said in a tweet.

According to Nadda, the state police were ordered to block people from attending Modi's rally, and a large number of buses were stranded as a result of the police's high-handedness in collusion with the demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies)